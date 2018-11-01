UPDATE 1-Dutch court blocks Ryanair's move to shut Eindhoven base

(Adds background)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A Dutch court blocked Ryanair on Thursday in its attempt to shut its base in the Netherlands and move crew elsewhere, saying the Irish low-cost carrier had abused its powers as an employer.

Ryanair said last month it would shut its base in Eindhoven on Nov. 5, moving 16 pilots who operate flights from the southern Dutch airport to locations abroad in order to cut costs.

The district court in ‘s-Hertogenbosch said Ryanair had failed to explain why the move was necessary and said the decision seemed to be retaliation for the European-wide strikes Dutch pilots had joined in recent months.

Ryanair could not immediately be reached for comment.

Europe’s largest budget airline has struggled with labour relations since it bowed to pressure to recognise trade unions for the first time last December.

Two coordinated walkouts since August in Portugal, Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands hit passenger numbers, bookings and profits, the company said on Oct. 1.

The court said pilots operating from Eindhoven could not be moved abroad against their will, and forced Ryanair to adhere to Dutch labour laws. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Edmund Blair Editing by Edmund Blair)