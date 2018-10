Oct 1 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Ryanair lowered its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, citing lower traffic and forward bookings due to a series of strikes by its crews.

The company said it now expects profit for the year, excluding start up losses in Laudamotion, to range between 1.10-1.20 billion euros ($2.66 billion), compared with its prior forecast of 1.25-1.35 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8631 euros) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)