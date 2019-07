DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal are set to strike for five days in August in a dispute over pay and conditions, the SNPVAC union announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The industrial action comes as Ryanair pilots in Ireland and the United Kingdom are holding ballots on a possible strike action in August. SNPVAC said it had not yet decided which days in August it would strike. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by G Crosse)