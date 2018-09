LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ryanair investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it planned to vote against the airline’s chairman and two other board members at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday amid concerns over governance.

As well as opposing the re-election of Chairman David Bonderman, it would also vote against the senior independent director and the chairman of the Audit Committee, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)