Ryanair signs deal recognising Italy pilots union

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair signed a deal on Thursday recognising Italian pilots union ANPAC as part of talks across Europe aimed at averting strike action.

Pilots in two of the airline’s largest markets - Britain and Italy - have reached agreement with management. The Irish budget airline said the two markets represent more than 45 percent of its pilots.

“This agreement validates the decision in December to recognise unions. We are making good progress with unions in other major EU countries and we hope to sign more recognition deals with pilots and cabin crew unions over the coming weeks and months,” Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson said in a statement. ​ (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)