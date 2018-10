VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Laudamotion said on Tuesday it had ordered 19 Airbus A320 planes which will be delivered successively until summer 2019.

“The planes we have to redeliver to Lufthansa will be successively replaced,” a spokeswoman said, adding that the Airbus fleet would also be increased. “We have ordered 19 Airbus A320 which will all be delivered until summer next year.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Edmund Blair)