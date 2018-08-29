FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Laudamotion to double Airbus fleet next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austrian leisure airline Laudamotion, which is majority-owned by Ryanair, plans to double its Airbus fleet to 18 next year, its managing director said on Wednesday.

“In 2019, we expect 18 Airbus planes, which adds 9 aircraft to our current (Airbus) fleet,” Andreas Gruber told a news conference.

Negotiations with a trade union regarding a collective wage agreement are ongoing, Gruber said, adding that Laudamotion will increase the salaries for its pilots from April. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

