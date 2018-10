VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair has appointed Colin Casey as a third managing director at Laudamotion, the Austrian airline said on Monday.

Casey, who was a commercial manager for Ryanair, will work together with managing director Andreas Gruber and founder Niki Lauda, Laudamotion said.

“All three managing directors are only jointly authorised to represent the company.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)