Ryanair cuts FY profit forecast on lower winter fares

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc on Friday cut its forecast range for full-year profit, as it expects fares during the winter season to fall more than expected.

The company said it now expects profit after tax for the full year, excluding losses related to Laudamotion airline, to be between 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) and 1.1 billion euros, compared to a previous estimate of 1.1 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)