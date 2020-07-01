Ryanair load factor almost 70% for return on Wednesday - CEO

DUBLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s load factor - a measure of how well an airline is filling available seats - will be almost 70% on Wednesday, the airline’s boss Michael O’Leary said.

Europe’s biggest budget airline returned to a more regular schedule on Wednesday and expects to fly at 40% of its usual capacity for the peak summer month of July.

“We’ll carry about 104,000 passengers,” O’Leary told Sky News. Ryanair flew just 110,000 passengers throughout April and May after the pandemic shut down most European air travel.