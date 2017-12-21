Irish strike threat recedes after Ryanair puts union pledge in writing -union

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Irish union representing Ryanair pilots on Thursday said the threat of industrial action had receded after the company confirmed in writing that it would recognise the union for collective bargaining purposes.

The IMPACT union called off planned strike action after Ryanair last week announced that it would recognise trade unions for the first time in its 32 year history, but it said it would reverse the decision unless written confirmation was supplied.

“IMPACT said the company’s confirmation that it recognised the union... and would conclude a comprehensive agreement, meant the danger of industrial action had receded for the present,” the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)