December 17, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 2 days

Ryanair pilots in Ireland suspend strike planned for Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Ireland on Sunday suspended a 24-hour strike planned for Wednesday, the final strike threat facing the airline in the busy run-up to Christmas, trade union Impact said in a statement.

“Impact has this evening suspended a planned one-day strike of Ryanair pilots next Wednesday after company management agreed to recognise the union as the representative of Irish-based pilots,” the union said in a statement.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans

