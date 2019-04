April 2 (Reuters) - Irish-based carrier Ryanair confirmed on Tuesday that its pilots based in Portugal have voted for a collective labour agreement governing pay and conditions for the next four years.

The agreement was negotiated between Ryanair and the Portuguese pilot union SPAC to cover all of the airline’s directly employed pilots in Portugal, the carrier said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)