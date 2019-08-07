Ryanair to shut Faro base in Portugal in 2020 -union

LISBON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair has decided to close its base at Faro International Airport in southern Portugal from next year with the loss of at least 120 jobs, the SNPVAC cabin crew union, which had called a strike for Aug. 21-25, said on Wednesday.

The budget airline told the union the decision to close the base, which operates 10 aircraft in summer, was part of wider planned cuts flagged last week due to weaker earnings, the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and concerns over Brexit, said SNPVAC director Fernando Gandra.

The timing “appears at least strange as it comes within days of our calling a strike in Portugal and as the company is telling staff its passenger numbers have risen 9% in July from a year earlier,” Gandra said.

“We are looking into the matter and collecting data to see if it could be retaliation for the strike,” Gandra said.