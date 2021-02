DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to fly between 20% and 25% of its normal capacity between April and June, climbing to between 50% and 70% between July and September, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told investors in a call on Monday.

Traffic could then rise to 70-90% or even 100% of pre-COVID-19 levels during its winter season from October to March, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)