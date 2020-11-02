Ryanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to fly between 50% and 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic levels in the summer of 2021, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Monday.

“We don’t expect at this stage that we will return to ... a full 2019 schedule,” O’Leary said in a pre-recorded video presentation following the release of financial results for the six months to Sept. 30.

“We have different plans that would vary anything from 50% of 2019 up to 80% of 2019” levels, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kim Coghill)