Italian union says its Ryanair pilots to strike on Dec. 15
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 PM / in 2 hours

Italian union says its Ryanair pilots to strike on Dec. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian pilot union ANPAC on Wednesday said its Ryanair pilots had declared a four-hour strike for Dec. 15.

The strike is to take place from 1400 to 1800 GMT on that day, a spokesman for the union said. The union says it has 280 members, representing around 40 percent of the Ryanair pilots based in Italy. ANPAC said it was not yet clear how many of its pilots were scheduled to fly at that time.

Ryanair does not recognise unions and has long managed to avoid industrial action. But pilots have mobilised in the wake of the announcement of 20,000 flight cancellations by the Irish carrier, which it said was due to a lack of standby pilots. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

