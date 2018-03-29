FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ryanair cancels 20 Portugal flights as cabin crew strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair cancelled at least 20 flights to and from airports in Portugal on Thursday on the first of three days of planned strikes by a cabin crew union, according to flight information on the airline’s web site.

Fourteen flights to or from Porto airport were cancelled with the remainder of the cancellations hitting Lisbon and Faro, the web site showed.

Ryanair said in a statement that there had been a small number of cancellations but that extra flights on Thursday and Friday morning would be used to fly disrupted passengers. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
