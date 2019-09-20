Ryanair says its UK pilots cancel strikes

DUBLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots based in the United Kingdom have cancelled five days of strikes set for this month, the low-cost airline said on Friday.

Strikes set for September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 will not go ahead, the airline said, as it called on the pilots to resume talks in the East Midlands or in Dublin next week.

The pilots, who are members of pilots union BALPA, announced the strikes earlier this month, after earlier walkouts caused little disruption.