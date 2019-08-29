Ryanair cancels small number of Spanish flights over cabin crew strike

DUBLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair has cancelled less than one percent of its daily schedule of flights to and from Spain over the first two days of planned strikes by Spanish cabin crew, the low cost carrier said on Thursday.

Unions representing cabin crew announced the plans to hold 10 days of strikes throughout September unless Ryanair changes plans to close several bases in the country. They will joined by Spanish pilots for five days towards the end of the month.

Ryanair said it had cancelled six of its 950 daily flights on Sept. 1 and eight on Sept. 2, adding that the closure of loss making winter bases in the Canary Islands - which it says is due to delays in the delivery of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX - will not be reversed because of “pointless strikes”. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)