Ryanair to increase flights to 60% of normal schedule in August

DUBLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ryanair will increase flights to over 60% of its normal schedule throughout August following what it said on Thursday was a successful resumption of services at 40% of capacity last month following COVID-19 lockdowns.

Europe’s biggest budget airline flew 4.4 million passengers in July, a broadly expected 70% year-on-year fall. It slashed its target for the financial year to March 2021 to 60 million passengers last month, from the 80 million forecast in May.

“Since the resumption of our schedule in late June, passenger numbers have continued to grow,” Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair’s main airline unit, said in a statement, saying traveller confidence was returning. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)