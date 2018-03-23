FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Ryanair announces entry into Ukraine with 15 flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 23 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said on Friday it would launch its first routes to Ukraine, rekindling a deal that it walked away from last July over alleged attempts to protect the market for Ukrainian competitors.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary announced the agreement at a briefing at Kiev’s Boryspil airport, which will receive 10 Ryanair routes, while the Western city of Lviv will receive five. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

