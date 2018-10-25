FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair reaches preliminary deal with Belgian unions in bid to avoid strike

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair signed an agreement on Thursday with Belgian cabin crew and pilots to apply local law to their contracts from next year, CNE union representative Yves Lambot said.

The unions will meet with the Irish airline four more times before the end of the year to negotiate agreements on working conditions, including salaries, and may strike again if progress is not made, the representative said.

“If the negotiations do not advance, obviously we will have to strike again,” Lambot said. “But we first have to see what the negotiations bring.” (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

