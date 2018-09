BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is cancelling 150 out of a total 400 flights scheduled to fly to and from Germany on Wednesday due to a full-day strike by pilots and cabin crew, Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said.

“These are wildcat strikes designed to cause maximum disruption to our customers and maximum damage to the Ryanair business,” he told journalists in a news conference in Frankfurt.