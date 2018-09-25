FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Ryanair may cut planned capacity growth due to strikes

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair will consider cutting its capacity growth plans for this winter and next summer if staff strikes continue, a senior executive said on Tuesday after announcing that 30,000 passengers will be impacted by a cabin crew strike on Friday.

“These repeated unnecessary strikes are damaging Ryanair’s business and our customer confidence at a time when oil prices are rising strongly, and if they continue, it is inevitable that we will have to look again at our capacity growth this winter and in summer 2019,” Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said in a statement.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens

