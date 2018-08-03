TIMELINE-Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action

DUBLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair is facing escalating strikes across Europe as it struggles in negotiations with trade unions, forcing it to cancel flights and hurting some of its bookings.

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers proposed on Friday that a third-party mediator step into talks with a trade union representing its Irish pilots who went on strike for a fourth time before wider stoppages planned around Europe next week.

It pledged in December to recognise unions for the first time and while it has signed recognition deals in some markets, it has failed to do so in others and not yet reached any collective labour agreements.

Ryanair operates from 86 bases in 37 countries and carried 130 million passengers last year.

Below are a list of the strikes that have taken place or are planned since union negotiations began.

Aug. 10:

Ryanair pilots in Sweden, Belgium and Ireland are set to strike, so far causing the cancellation of another 20 flights to and from Ireland. The airline has said it also expects to face industrial action in Germany and the Netherlands on the same day.

Aug. 3:

Irish pilots stage a fourth one-day strike, causing Ryanair to cancel 20 flights. The airline has responded to the Irish action by cutting its winter fleet there by 20 percent and putting over 300 employees on preliminary notice.

July 31:

Pilots in the Netherlands back the Dutch Airline Pilots Association call for industrial action in a vote the unions calls a necessary “wake up call” in negotiations.

July 30:

Ryanair pilots in Germany overwhelmingly vote to strike and give the airline until August 6 to make a better offer after talks on a collective labour agreement ended without the progress the Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union sought.

July 25/ 26:

Cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium staged a two-day strike that forced Ryanair to cancel the flights of more than 50,000 customers, the airline’s biggest-ever strike.

July 24:

Ryanair cancelled 16 of around 2,300 daily flights on after the third one-day strike by Irish pilots.

July 20:

Ryanair cancelled 24 of around 2,300 daily flights after a second one-day strike by Irish pilots.

July 12:

Around a quarter of Ryanair’s 350 pilots bases in its home country of Ireland went on strike for the first time in a push for better conditions.

March 29:

Ryanair cancelled dozens of flights to and from airports in Portugal when cabin crew union SNPVAC staged three one-day strikes on March 29, April 1 and April 4.

Feb. 10:

Three Italian unions representing mainly cabin and ground crew staged a four-hour strike because they were not included in contract negotiations with Ryanair.

Dec. 22:

Ryanair was unable to avert its first ever pilots strike on December 22 when pilots in Germany held a four-hour walkout with little impact on flights.