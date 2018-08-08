FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Pilot strike forces Ryanair to cancel 250 flights in and out of Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair was forced to cancel 250 flights scheduled to run to and from Germany on Friday after pilots there announced they would join a 24-hour walkout planned in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium.

The cancellations in Germany represent around 10 percent of the more than 2,400 flights it has scheduled across Europe that day. Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said the airline typically operates 250 flights in and out of Germany a day using crews based there.

Europe’s biggest airline by passengers, which is struggling to agree labour deals with trade unions whom it agreed to recognise for the first time last year, has already cancelled 146 flights in the three other countries impacted by Friday’s planned action. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

