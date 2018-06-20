German pilots to vote on strike action at Ryanair

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German labour union Vereinigung Cockpit said it would start balloting Ryanair pilots for industrial action, saying that negotiations with the Irish low-cost carrier had failed.

The union said on Wednesday it would be available for talks while balloting goes on through the end of July should Ryanair want to restart talks on acceptable pay and conditions.

Ryanair last year agreed to recognise unions for the first time, but is struggling to reach agreements in some countries.

Its Irish union extended a ballot on industrial action by two weeks on Tuesday, saying its members wanted more time to consider the move, which could lead to a strike.