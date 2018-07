BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German pilots working for Ryanair have voted to strike as they push for collective labour agreements at Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, their union said on Monday.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilot union said 96 percent of Ryanair pilots in Germany voted in favour of strike action.

The union is giving Ryanair until Aug. 6 to make another offer, VC said in a statement.