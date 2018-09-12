German Ryanair pilots threaten more walkouts

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) threatened that it could call for further strikes at Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair if management does not make a better offer.

“As long as Ryanair does not make improved offers, there may have to be further strikes here,” Ingolf Schumacher of VC said on Wednesday.

Pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany started a full-day walkout early on Wednesday to put pressure on management in labour talks with Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Michelle Martin)