September 27, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German union Verdi calls on Ryanair cabin crew to strike on Friday

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German union Verdi said it was calling on cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany to join colleagues from several European countries in walkouts on Friday.

“After four rounds of talks there is no satisfactory offer,” the union said in a statement.

Cabin crew represented by Verdi will join crews in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, as well as German pilots, which have already prompted Ryanair to cancel a total of almost 250 flights. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal)

