FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 8, 2018 / 9:09 AM / in 2 hours

Ryanair pilots in Germany call 24-hour strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Germany plan to strike for 24 hours from Friday, their union said on Wednesday, adding to action already planned in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium.

Ryanair late last year said it would recognise unions, but has so far not agreed any collective labour deals with staff across Europe.

The strike among pilots based in Germany will start at 0101 GMT on Friday, affecting all flights from Germany, Vereinigung Cockpit said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Victoria Bryan Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.