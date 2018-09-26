FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 26, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-German union Verdi calls for rallies over pay at Ryanair

1 Min Read

* Workers in other European nations to strike on Friday

* Discussions on German worker walkouts being discussed

* Any German strikes to be announced Thursday evening (Changes dateline, changes reporting credit, adds details)

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German union Verdi said on Wednesday that it would hold rallies at Ryanair on Friday over pay and conditions.

The rallies would be held in Berlin and Frankfurt, the union that represents about 1,000 cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany said in a statement.

Discussions over possible walkouts were continuing, the union said, with a decision due to be announced on Thursday evening.

Ryanair workers in several European countries including Portugal and Spain have said they will stage a 24-hour strike on Friday.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.