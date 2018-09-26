UPDATE 1-German union Verdi calls for rallies over pay at Ryanair

* Workers in other European nations to strike on Friday

* Discussions on German worker walkouts being discussed

* Any German strikes to be announced Thursday evening (Changes dateline, changes reporting credit, adds details)

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German union Verdi said on Wednesday that it would hold rallies at Ryanair on Friday over pay and conditions.

The rallies would be held in Berlin and Frankfurt, the union that represents about 1,000 cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany said in a statement.

Discussions over possible walkouts were continuing, the union said, with a decision due to be announced on Thursday evening.

Ryanair workers in several European countries including Portugal and Spain have said they will stage a 24-hour strike on Friday.