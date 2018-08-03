Ryanair proposes third-party mediator for Irish pilots union talks

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Friday proposed that a third-party mediator step into talks with a trade union representing its Irish pilots who went on strike for a fourth time on Friday ahead of wider action planned around Europe next week.

The Forsa trade union, which had called for such a move, welcomed Ryanair’s response and said it would recommend to pilots.

Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers agreed to recognise unions for the first time late last year but negotiations since have faltered.

It has seen strikes in some of its biggest markets including Ireland, Spain and Italy as it struggles to reach collective labour agreements with trade unions.

Around a quarter of Ryanair’s 350 pilots based in Ireland have taken part in a series of one-day strikes and a number picketed in the rain outside Dublin airport on Friday morning. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)