Ryanair's Irish pilots back industrial action over pay

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s directly employed pilots in Ireland on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action unless the airline agrees to union pay proposals by Monday, the Forsa/IALPA trade union said.

Members of the union staged a series of one-day strikes a year ago before Ryanair settled their concerns on transfers and promotions, but Forsa said the airline has stalled on talks since the union submitted its pay demands in late March.

Forsa said that industrial action was backed by 94% of the 180 directly employed pilots eligible to vote and the union will write to management early next week to outline its plans if the pay demands are not met.

The union is requied to give at least one week’s notice ahead of any strike. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)