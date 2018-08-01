Ryanair pilots in Sweden to strike on August 10 -union

DUBLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Sweden will go on strike on August 10, the Swedish Airline Pilots Association said on Wednesday, citing management’s failure to meet with union representatives for more than eight months.

Ryanair has experienced recent strikes in its bigger markets of Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy and Ireland and faces planned action in Germany as the budget carrier struggles to reach collective labour agreements across Europe.

“No collective agreements have been agreed anywhere in Europe and Ryanair’s hostile relations with its employees once again showed on several occasions, lately through intimidation and threats to Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike,” the Swedish union said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)