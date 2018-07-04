FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 4, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 2 hours

Ryanair cabin crew in four countries plan coordinated strikes - union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium are planning coordinated strikes and will announce dates for the action on Thursday, an official with Spanish union SITCPLA said.

Irish Ryanair pilots on Tuesday announced a strike for July 12 complaining that the airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, had failed to improve conditions sufficiently after recognising unions for the first time in December.

The announcement of dates for the cabin crew strike has been delayed until Thursday as an Italian union is seeking regulatory approval for the timing of the strike, said Antonio Escobar, a spokesman for Spanish union SITCPLA told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.