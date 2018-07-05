Ryanair cabin crew to strike in late July, threaten further action

DUBLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal, Spain and Belgium on Thursday announced two days of strike action for late July, and said further action may follow if the Irish airline does not make concessions on employment terms.

Cabin crew in Italy will hold a 24-hour strike on July 25 and crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium will strike for 48 hours on July 25-26, five unions said.

The statement was signed by Belgium’s CNE/LBC, Spain’s SITCPLA and USO, Portugal’s SNPVAC and Italy’s Ultrasporti union. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)