October 17, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ryanair CEO says sees no growth in Germany in 2019

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair does not expect to grow in Germany next year, after closing its bases in the northern German city of Bremen and at Weeze near Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ryanair said earlier this month it was removing capacity from those bases as well as at Eindhoven in the Netherlands to cope with the lower fares, higher oil prices and strike costs, which a pan-European body representing Ryanair pilot unions said was a “declaration of war” amid labour talks.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

