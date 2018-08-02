FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 2, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair Irish pilots to join widening strike on Aug. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s directly-employed pilots in Ireland will join colleagues in Sweden and Belgium on strike on Aug. 10, the fifth one-day walkout in the airline’s home market.

Ryanair has said it may face industrial action in Germany and the Netherlands on the same day. It has already responded to the stoppages in Ireland by cutting its winter fleet there by 20 percent and putting over 300 employees on preliminary notice.

“The airline’s escalation of the dispute last Wednesday – when it threatened to sack 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew, or transfer them to Poland – led to a predictable hardening of resolve among its staff,” the Forsa/IALPA trade union said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.