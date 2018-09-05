FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair Irish pilots vote unanimously to accept union deal

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair unionised pilots based in Ireland voted unanimously to accept a deal negotiated by its union in a ballot the union described on Wednesday as a “first step” towards providing fairness for pilots.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier suffered its worst ever strikes this summer, but reached agreement on issues including transfers and promotions with the Irish union two weeks ago and said it was hopeful it could secure deals in other markets soon.

“While our members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model, they no longer accept the company’s highly problematic employment model. After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice,” Captain Joe May, a spokesman for the IALPA trade union, said in a statement.

Reporting by Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

