August 23, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ryanair reaches agreement with Irish union in pilots dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair has reached an agreement in its dispute with the trade union representing its Irish pilots, representing a breakthrough in the airline’s efforts to quell employee protests around Europe, sending its share price sharply higher.

The carrier’s passengers have suffered flight cancellations this summer because of protests by pilots over slow progress in negotiating collective labour agreements. Pilots in Dublin this month staged their fifth 24-hour walkout of the summer.

“The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Forsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives,” pilots’ union Forsa said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the talks’ mediator asked that neither side makes further comment while the ballot is conducted. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)

