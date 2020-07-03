Ryanair says Irish pilots accept pay reduction to save jobs

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Friday pilots in its home Irish market had accepted a 20% pay cut and work practice changes to minimise job cuts, two days after the British pilot union BALPA approved a similar deal.

The Forsa trade union that represents Ryanair’s Irish pilots last week said Ryanair had withdrawn from talks on the agreement and had bypassed unions to directly send pilots the proposed deal with a request to accept it.

Ryanair said 100% of pilots had accepted the deal, but did not say how many jobs would now be cut. Forsa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Edmund Blair)