July 3, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ryanair's Irish pilots may strike after backing industrial action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Ireland overwhelmingly voted to engage in industrial action on Tuesday, including a possible first strike in its home market over negotiations with the airline on new working practices.

Europe’s biggest budget carrier averted widespread strikes before last Christmas by deciding to recognise trade unions for the first time in its 32-year history, but has since struggled to reach agreement on terms in some countries.

A spokesman for the Forsa/IALPA trade union said 94 of the 95 ballots returned were in favour of industrial action. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans)

