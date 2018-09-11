FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Ryanair warns that German walkouts will lead to job cuts

2 Min Read

* Ryanair says strikes can only damage its business

* Pilots, cabin crew in Germany to strike on Wednesday

* Ryanair says cuts would hit secondary German bases most (Adds quote, details on planned strike, background)

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Tuesday that strikes by pilots and cabin crew in Germany would lead to job cuts if they continued.

“These threatened strikes can only damage Ryanair’s business in Germany,” it said in a statement, adding that secondary German bases would be particularly hit by any cuts.

Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Germany, represented by unions Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) and Verdi, are set to stage a full-day walkout on Wednesday as they seek better pay and terms.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier suffered its worst ever strikes this summer, but secured a breakthrough in August when it reached a deal with Irish pilots and said it was hopeful it could secure deals in other markets soon.

But last week, seven trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands threatened to hold a strike in late September unless the airline agrees to improve working conditions.

Sweden’s Air Line Pilots Association (SPF) is considering taking Ryanair to court and does not rule out further strike action, Chairman Martin Lindgren told Reuters on Tuesday.

The union objects to Ryanair’s insistence that pilots be represented in negotiations by Ryanair staff or SPF staff not employed by a rival airline. Ryanair argues that EU competition rules prevent it from disclosing business secrets to union representatives employed by competitors, he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; additional reporting by Conor Humphries, Anna Ringstrom and Nadine Schimroszik; editing by Thomas Seythal and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
