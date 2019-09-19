Industrials
September 19, 2019 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair AGM narrowly approves bonus plan for CEO O'Leary

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ryanair shareholders narrowly approved a bonus scheme for Chief Executive Michael O’Leary on Thursday that could earn him around 100 million euros ($111 million) over five years.

The bonus scheme, which requires him to either double the profitability or share price of the carrier within five years, was approved by 50.5% of votes.

O’Leary in February said he would stay for another five years at Europe’s largest low-cost airline, whose share price has roughly halved over the past two years amid a series of disputes with unions and delays to the delivery of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below