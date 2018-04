VIENNA, April 9 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group S Immo said on Monday that property investor Rene Benko bought insurance company VIG’s 7.3 percent stake in it.

It did not disclose a purchase price.

S Immo also said that Benko submitted a holdings notification which showed that his total stake in S Immo was at 29.1 percent. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)