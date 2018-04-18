S Immo says Immofinanz share deal 'perhaps' step in right direction

VIENNA, April 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Austrian property group S Immo favours consolidation in his home market and believes rival Immofinanz’s deal to acquire 29 percent of his company might be positive, he said on Wednesday after the deal was announced.

“I have never made a secret of the fact that I view consolidation in the Austrian market favourably. Perhaps a step in the right direction has been taken here,” Chief Executive Ernst Vejdovszky said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)