S Immo open to combination talks with Immofinanz

VIENNA, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group S Immo is open to merger talks with Immofinanz after recent changes in its rival’s shareholder structure, chief executive Ernst Vejdovszky said on Thursday.

“The company and the shareholder structure naturally offer options and these options must be examined in the interest of all shareholders,” Vejdovszky said when asked about a potential combination of the two groups.

However, in the short-term the focus will be on dealing with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the business, he added. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolleö editing by Thomas Seythal)