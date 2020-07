SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s S-Oil Corp said on Friday that refining margins are expected to continuously recover in the third quarter, supported by easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Demand is recovering thanks to the easing of lockdowns and stimulus measures in major countries,” the country’s third-largest refiner, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco , said in an earnings statement. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)